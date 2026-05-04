State officials to hold hearings over ocean protections in Central Coast

State officials will gather on the Central Coast this week to consider proposed changes to ocean protections that could reshape how parts of California’s coastline are managed.

The California Fish and Game Commission is holding hearings Tuesday and Wednesday in Goleta to review petitions that propose modifying marine protected areas off San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

The hearings are part of a broader statewide process reviewing several petitions submitted by the public in 2023. Proposals range from allowing more fishing in some protected areas to expanding existing protections or creating new reserves.

Locally, discussions will focus on sites including Point Buchon, Point Conception and Vandenberg, along with proposals to establish new protected areas near Point Sal.

Laura Deehan, state director of Environment California, said the hearings come at a critical time for ocean health.

“One of the best solutions that we found for protecting coastal waters is creating these marine protected areas,” Deehan said. “These are like state parks in the ocean where destructive activities are off limits and marine life can recover and thrive again.”

She pointed to growing environmental pressures, including pollution, climate-driven marine heat waves and the widespread loss of kelp forests. She says in some areas, scientists estimate up to 90% of kelp habitat has disappeared over the past decade.

Some proposals would expand protections to safeguard remaining kelp forest habitat, including areas near Point Conception and the Channel Islands.

Other petitions aim to strengthen protections. One proposal would modify rules at Point Buchon, where advocates say enforcement has been difficult.

“There's been a lot of evidence that there's pretty poor enforcement there, which is a shame because it's a really special place,” Deehan said.

At the same time, several petitions seek to loosen restrictions by allowing additional recreational or commercial fishing in certain zones.

No decisions will be made during this week’s hearings. Instead, the commission will use the meetings to gather public input before taking action later this year.

The hearings will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta, and members of the public may attend in person or submit written comments to the commission online.

Officials say public feedback will play a key role in shaping the future of California’s marine protected areas.