Plan to phase out onshore oil moves forward in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to approve a plan last week that would eventually phase out onshore oil and gas production. The first phase of the plan would only prohibit drilling for new wells.

At a meeting last Wednesday, Commissioner Kate Ford said she supported the ordinance for environmental reasons.

“Climate change is real, and greenhouse gas emissions are a huge and scary reason why,” Ford said.

Ford also mentioned her memories of being a high school student during the 1969 Santa Barbara Oil Spill.

In October, the Bo ard of Supervisors voted to develop a plan to phase out onshore oil production.

Planning Commission Chair Roy Reed argued that the ordinance should have had a more rigorous review under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Santa Barbara County Livestream The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission meeting on April 8, 2026.

Commissioner Vincent Martinez said he was concerned that the ordinance could disrupt jobs in the oil and gas industry.

“ We talk about affordable housing, affordable living,” Martinez said. “Think about that person who doesn't have that job anymore.”

Less than .5% of jobs in Santa Barbara County come from the oil and gas industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Board of Supervisor’s ordinance would only impact onshore drilling, not offshore.

During the public comment period, Eric Vazquez spoke on behalf of Asphalta LLC, a company that produces oil used primarily for creating asphalt.

“ I've heard a few times today that there's a transition happening. I could not agree more,” Vasquez said. “ We are working towards a different solution, but you cannot drive an electric car on dirt.”

In her public comment, climate activist Katie Davis spoke in favor of phasing out onshore drilling.

“ It's a tremendously difficult thing to make change,” Davis said. “We cling to what we know and what's familiar, but we really have to make change.”

The county planning commission voted to approve the first stage of the phase out. It passed 3-2, with Martinez and Reed voting no.