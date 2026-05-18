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Fire burns 10 thousand acres on Santa Rosa Island, leading to evacuations

KCBX | By Kendra Hanna
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:07 PM PDT
Eleven employees of the National Park Service were evacuated from the island via helicopter Sunday.
Credit: Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Eleven employees of the National Park Service were evacuated from the island via helicopter Sunday.

A fire on Santa Rosa Island, part of Channel Islands National Park, has burned at least 10 thousand acres since Friday.

Eleven National Park Service employees were evacuated from the island on Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s X account.

The fire was first spotted on Friday, according to incident commanders. It’s located in a remote, southeastern part of Santa Rosa Island, and was totally uncontained as of Monday afternoon.

Authorities have said the blaze started after a man ran his boat aground sometime between late Thursday night and Friday morning.

The fire on May 15, 2026.
Credit: U.S. Wildland Fire Service
The fire on May 15, 2026.

Two historic structures on the island have been destroyed: Johnson’s Lee Equipment Shed and Wreck Line Camp Cabin.

According to the Cal Fire website, the fire is also a threat to endangered species and cultural resources. The rare Torrey pine only grows on Santa Rosa Island and in a reserve near San Diego. The annual herb Northern Channel Islands phacelia is another endangered plant native to the area.

Seventy personnel have responded to the fire, with incident commanders expecting more firefighters and equipment to arrive this week.
Tags
Environment and Energy wildfireSanta Rosa Island
Kendra Hanna
Kendra is a reporter and producer for KCBX News. Previously, she reported for public radio stations KDLG in Alaska and KUOW and KBCS in Washington State.
See stories by Kendra Hanna
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