The Santa Rosa Island wildfire is now almost entirely contained

The perimeter of a large wildfire on Santa Rosa Island is now 87% contained.

“The fire hasn't moved out of this footprint in well over 48 hours, which is a really good sign as we continue to establish those containment lines,” said Mike Theune, a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

The wildfire has spread to more than a third of the island since it was first spotted earlier this month.

Theune says that firefighters are entering a new phase of the response, with crews rotating off the island as recovery work begins.

“We're bringing in other firefighters that have different specializations as we start working into the suppression repair of the fire itself,” Theune said.

Resource advisors are also working on the ground to better understand the wildfire’s impacts on sensitive natural and cultural areas, Theune added.

Santa Rosa Island is home to a grove of endangered Torrey Pines — one of the rarest species of pines in the world. The fire moved through the grove last week.

Theune says based on assessments by firefighters and images from an unmanned aerial system, the trees seem largely intact.

However, “it's gonna be the research and the follow-up that happens after the fire is contained that's really gonna let us know how the trees fared overall,” Theune said.

Santa Rosa Island remains closed, and visitors with campground reservations through August 14 have been told that the wildfire could affect their stay.