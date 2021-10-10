-
Starting Wednesday, November 2, visitors will be allowed back to Santa Rosa Island after a week-long drug smuggling investigation closed a portion of the…
The National Park Service said Wednesday that it's keeping the public off of Santa Rosa Island, located off the coast of Santa Barbara, because of safety…
Archeologists are excited about what's being described as an "unusual find" on one of the Channel Islands. This week a team of scientists unearthed a…
One of the Channel Islands is temporarily closed to the public following damage caused by heavy surf this past weekend. Santa Barbara Island's landing…
Central Coast fourth graders have a new offer from the federal government to visit the area's local national parks over the next year—for free. A program…
A vast, toxic algae bloom off the West Coast has scientists baffled as they work to figure out why one toxin in particular is dominating the waters. A…
There is a major spike in the number of starving sea lion pups showing up on Central Coast beaches. While the influx is overwhelming facilities like the…
An animal species unique to the Channel Islands could soon be removed from the federal Threatened and Endangered Species List.Federal reports show four…
Officials with Channel Islands National Park are reporting the discovery of an unidentified body found in a cove, just above the most recent high tide…