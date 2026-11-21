Highway 1 on Big Sur reopened Friday morning after sustaining minimal damage from heavy storms in the area. But, business as usual may be farther out.

The highway was pre-emptively closed by Caltrans from Nepenthe to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County. According to Ashton Harris, district 5 public information officer for the California Department of Transportation, the storm did bring debris and fallen trees onto the roadway.

Most of Highway 1 was reopened Friday morning, but crews continued to work on clearing a section of the road near Fernwood. Clogged culvert inlets and outlets needed to be cleared to prevent flooding from future storms, according to Harris.

She said one-way reversing traffic control would be in place until Friday night.

And, the potential for more rain is not so far out. The weather forecast in the lead up to Thanksgiving could mean more closures.

“We're aware of the weather and the situation that's going on next week and the rain that's gonna continue to come to the Big Sur coast,” Harris said, “of course, we wanna keep the highway open but safety is our priority.”

Harris recommends that holiday travelers monitor for closure updates on the Caltrans QuickMap.