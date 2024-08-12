© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO County election officials call for more poll workers amid shortage

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published August 12, 2024 at 4:47 PM PDT
Polling station in San Luis Obispo County, California.
Photo by Amanda Wernik.
Polling station in San Luis Obispo County, California.

San Luis Obispo County election officials are seeking poll workers due to a reported shortage.

According to the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, many scheduled poll workers have canceled their shifts for the upcoming election.

Erin Clausen with the Clerk Recorder’s Office said cancellations happen because volunteering is a big time commitment.

“It's something that not everyone is available or willing to do, but we do have a lot of great people in this community who are willing to step up,” Clausen said. “They become a huge part of our organization for that one day and really bring the voting experience to voters.”

Poll workers are responsible for setting up polling stations, verifying voter registrations and assisting voters.

Clausen said they need 30 to 50 more poll workers to reach their goal of 500. The Clerk-Recorder’s Office has received 100 applications since last week.

The county aims to complete recruitment by the end of September.

Those interested can apply here.
Tags
Government and Politics San Luis Obispo County Clerk-RecorderpollElections Office
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content
Load More