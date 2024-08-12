SLO County election officials call for more poll workers amid shortage

San Luis Obispo County election officials are seeking poll workers due to a reported shortage.

According to the County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, many scheduled poll workers have canceled their shifts for the upcoming election.

Erin Clausen with the Clerk Recorder’s Office said cancellations happen because volunteering is a big time commitment.

“It's something that not everyone is available or willing to do, but we do have a lot of great people in this community who are willing to step up,” Clausen said. “They become a huge part of our organization for that one day and really bring the voting experience to voters.”

Poll workers are responsible for setting up polling stations, verifying voter registrations and assisting voters.

Clausen said they need 30 to 50 more poll workers to reach their goal of 500. The Clerk-Recorder’s Office has received 100 applications since last week.

The county aims to complete recruitment by the end of September.

Those interested can apply here.