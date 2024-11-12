© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest results show SLO County bond measures remain close

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:27 AM PST
If the bond measures pass, the school districts could raise millions of dollars to improve campus facilities.
Courtesy of Atascadero Unified School District
If the bond measures pass, the school districts could raise millions of dollars to improve campus facilities.

A week after the election, the fate of three San Luis Obispo County school district bond measures remain up in the air. One is narrowly ahead, and two others are losing by slim margins.

All three measures aim to raise millions of dollars to improve school facilities. Everything from fixing leaky roofs and replacing buildings to upgrading athletic facilities and modernizing tech infrastructure.

The measures require 55% support to pass. Backing in the Lucia Mar and Templeton school districts is falling just below that threshold. With some votes still to count, both measures trail by less than two percentage points.

Edd Bond, superintendent of Templeton Unified, said that if this result holds up, the district will be limited in the kinds of improvements it can afford to make:

“We have one of our elementary schools... it was built about 30 years ago and the majority of the classrooms it was built with are portables which have about a 30-year lifespan. So, it looks pretty decent from a distance, but when you start getting closer we're starting to have issues,” Bond said.

The news is better for school officials in the Atascadero District, where a $110 million bond measure is leading, although by a razor-thin margin.
Tags
Government and Politics Atascadero Unified School DistrictLucia Mar Unified School DistrictTempleton Unified School Districtschool bond measure
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano
Related Content
Load More