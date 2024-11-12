Latest results show SLO County bond measures remain close

A week after the election, the fate of three San Luis Obispo County school district bond measures remain up in the air. One is narrowly ahead, and two others are losing by slim margins.

All three measures aim to raise millions of dollars to improve school facilities. Everything from fixing leaky roofs and replacing buildings to upgrading athletic facilities and modernizing tech infrastructure.

The measures require 55% support to pass. Backing in the Lucia Mar and Templeton school districts is falling just below that threshold. With some votes still to count, both measures trail by less than two percentage points.

Edd Bond, superintendent of Templeton Unified, said that if this result holds up, the district will be limited in the kinds of improvements it can afford to make:

“We have one of our elementary schools... it was built about 30 years ago and the majority of the classrooms it was built with are portables which have about a 30-year lifespan. So, it looks pretty decent from a distance, but when you start getting closer we're starting to have issues,” Bond said.

The news is better for school officials in the Atascadero District, where a $110 million bond measure is leading, although by a razor-thin margin.