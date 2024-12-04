SLO County election results are certified, here's an update on the close races

Election results have been certified in San Luis Obispo County. In most local races candidates won their seats by wide margins, but some contests went down to the wire.

In Paso Robles, Kris Beal won a City Council seat by 126 votes over Sharon Roden.

Meanwhile, bond measures in the Atascadero, Templeton and Lucia Mar school districts needed 55 percent approval to pass…and each reached that threshold with just a few votes to spare.

Now, Templeton Unified will receive $52 million to update campuses and Atascadero Unified will receive $110 million. Lucia Mar’s bond will provide $143 million.

In all three districts, the bond money will pay for things like updating leaky roofs, classrooms, tech infrastructure and athletic facilities.