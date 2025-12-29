Board of Supervisors to host meeting on ICE in SLO County

A new notice from the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors says they’ll hold a public meeting next month on the Sheriff’s Office’s cooperation with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg said this meeting is a chance for greater accountability.

“I think that it offers an opportunity for the community to hear what's happening at the Sheriff's Department,” Ortiz-Legg said.

California’s Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds Act requires that SLO County share information on local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE.

If the SLO County Sheriff’s Office provides ICE with access to a person in a given year, the TRUTH Act says the county needs to hold a public meeting covering that information in the next calendar year.

No TRUTH Act meeting was held in SLO County in 2025. The Sheriff’s Office told KCBX that they will present data for both 2024 and 2025 at the public meeting in January.

According to The San Luis Obispo Tribune, Sheriff Ian Parkinson said last month that in certain cases, ICE is allowed to enter the county jail’s secure, vehicle loading zone and wait to take custody of an inmate.

In November, Parkinson said the Sheriff’s Office had released 21 people to ICE.

The upcoming TRUTH Act meeting will be held on January 27 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center.

Written public comment will be accepted via email, and members of the public can address the board during the meeting in-person.