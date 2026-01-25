Local immigrant rights group reports a spike in interested volunteers

The immigrant rights group 805 Undocufund is hosting volunteer training sessions across the Central Coast, covering topics like what to say if questioned by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and how to recognize them by their car.

Last week, 805 Undocfund organizer César Vásquez spoke to a packed classroom of attendees at the Cal Poly SLO campus about the recent spike in ICE activity on the Central Coast.

“We all see what's happening in Minnesota and Chicago and LA and New York and Oregon,” Vásquez said. “But it is important for you all to understand and to know what is happening here, in your streets.”

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that ICE targeted Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties for a surge operation in December.

Spokesperson Claudia Gonzalez told KCBX that since the recent uptick in ICE activity on the Central Coast, 805 Undocufund has seen more interest from volunteers.

Faith LaGrande said they signed up for the training after feeling a lack of direction in how to help their community.

“ [I] tagged along with a friend to come here and see what I can learn and see if I can contribute in some way,” LaGrande said.

At the training, Vásquez also spoke to attendees about what to do if they see ICE detain someone.

“Ask for their name and ask for a phone number. Who can we call? Mom, daughter, sister, partner, whatever it is,” he said. “We want to alert them.”

Vásquez also talked through the different roles volunteers could sign up to fill, like acting as a legal observer or bringing food to people who are scared to leave their homes.

Organizers distributed cards with explanations in both English and Spanish instructing readers to not answer immigration agents’ questions, citing Fifth Amendment rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

Demonstrations against the nationwide surge in immigration enforcement intensified over the weekend, especially in Minneapolis where federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis yesterday.