San Luis Obispo vigil honors woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

Dozens of people gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo Thursday night for a candlelight vigil honoring Renee Nicole Good, an American citizen who was shot and killed Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

Participants sang, held candles and shared emotional reactions, saying Good’s death left them grieving and fearful amid heightened immigration enforcement nationwide. Many attendees said they were not surprised by the shooting, but described it as deeply disheartening.

Others framed the incident as a turning point.

Vigil organizer Cesar Vasquez told the crowd the killing has intensified fears about public safety and accountability.

“Right now, you know, it’s a time of sadness, it’s a time of loss, but it also has to be a time of fear where every person should be scared of what is to come after today,” Vasquez said. “We are truly living in a turning point in history,” Vasquez said.

The Department of Homeland Security has said the ICE agent acted in self-defense, claiming Good used her vehicle as a weapon. DHS officials have also described Good as a domestic terrorist—statements that have drawn criticism from civil rights advocates, lawmakers and community leaders nationwide.

Multiple videos of the incident reviewed by national news organizations, including The New York Times , have raised questions about the federal government’s account. Footage shows the agent firing his weapon as Good’s vehicle appeared to be moving away.

Under DHS’ use-of-force policy , deadly force is permitted only when an officer reasonably believes there is an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm and when no safe alternative exists. The policy also emphasizes communication and providing individuals the opportunity to follow lawful commands before force is used, when feasible.

The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

Organizers of the San Luis Obispo vigil say more community actions are planned as they continue to seek transparency and accountability.