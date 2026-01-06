Central Coast advocates question enforcement of new California immigration laws

California’s new laws requiring immigration officers to clearly identify themselves and to limit the use of masks during enforcement actions are now in effect, but questions remain about how and who will enforce them.

The measures are intended to increase transparency during immigration operations, particularly after reports of masked officers and unmarked vehicles across the state. But on the Central Coast, immigration advocates say fear and uncertainty persist.

“We’re constantly seeing this narrative being told that the law is there to protect the people,” said Cesar Vasquez, an immigration advocate with the nonprofit 805 Undocufund. “But we are only seeing that law enforcement is there to protect these ICE agents.”

Santa Maria police told KCBX that if someone reports federal immigration officers for violating the new state laws, the complaint would trigger an internal federal investigation rather than a local one. Police said Santa Maria officers would not have the authority to investigate or discipline federal agents.

However, enforcement responsibility remains a point of dispute.

In a statement to KCBX, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office said local law enforcement is responsible for how the new laws are implemented. At a press conference last week, State Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón echoed that position.

“These are California laws, and everyone, whether it’s local law enforcement or others, are expected to abide by California laws,” Limón said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment by publication time.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo County, the Sheriff’s Office said it is in the process of finalizing a written policy to further align with the law’s requirements.

Supporters of the legislation say the laws are meant to build trust and accountability during immigration enforcement. But advocates say until enforcement authority is clearly defined and accountability is visible, families in affected communities remain wary.