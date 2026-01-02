Central Coast leaders, advocates call for transparency in immigration enforcement in Santa Maria

Central Coast leaders and immigration advocates gathered outside the Santa Maria Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Friday to protest what they describe as a sharp increase in immigration enforcement during the holiday week.

Advocates say at least 147 people have been detained across Santa Barbara County since Dec. 27, with most of those arrests occurring in Santa Maria. They say the number represents confirmed cases and could be higher, as some families are afraid to report detentions.

The gathering served as both a protest and a vigil. Advocates held a 147-second moment of silence, symbolizing each person they say has been detained.

Cesar Vasquez, an immigration advocate with 805 UndocuFund, said families have been separated and fear has kept many people from going to work, school, or medical appointments.

“I’m here today to mourn the lives of the families that have had a loved one taken,” Vasquez said. “A lot of lives have been ruined. Parents have been taken. Kids have lost a sibling.”

Vasquez also expressed frustration with what he described as limited support from local government, saying community members have taken on much of the response.

“Yesterday we were able to give food to over 310 people who had a loved one taken,” Vasquez said. “All of those donations were donated by community members—not by city council members, not by elected officials.”

Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto and California Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón attended the event. Limón highlighted new California laws that took effect this month, including requirements that federal agents display identification and restrictions on face coverings during enforcement operations.

“These are California laws,” Limón said. “Everyone—whether it’s local law enforcement or others—is expected to abide by California law.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to KCBX’s request for comment. However, in a separate statement, the agency said it will not comply with the new California laws, calling the measures unconstitutional and unsafe for federal officers.

In November, the Trump administration also filed a lawsuit against California, arguing that the new laws interfere with federal immigration enforcement and put officers at risk.

Advocates at Friday’s event called for greater transparency from federal authorities and increased support for legal defense and rapid response efforts for affected families.