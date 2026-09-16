Goleta approves moratorium on gun stores

The Goleta City Council voted last night to temporarily ban any new gun retailers in the city.

The move came after a recent controversy over the store Goodland Guns moving to a new location near a daycare, sparking concerns over safety.

The moratorium wouldn’t apply to Goodland Guns or other already existing gun shops in Goleta, but it would prohibit any new ones from being established for 45 days.

Goodland Guns owner Dan Ashton told the council he opposed the move, even though it would only affect his competitors.

“For 13 years, I was located next to a preschool and daycare, and there was absolutely zero public outrage,” Ashton said. “I don't understand now why just because someone voiced their opinion on Nextdoor, now we have all these regulations suddenly changing.”

Currently, there are no zoning laws in Goleta specific to gun shops.

Council Member Stuart Kasdin said it wasn’t an issue the council anticipated during previous zoning discussions.

“We didn't consider guns,” Kasdin said. “We didn't think about it. And it happens to be something of enormous importance to a lot of people.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance. Now, city staff will look into changing zoning codes to limit where firearm retailers are allowed to operate.

The moratorium will last for 45 days, but the council will have the option to extend it.