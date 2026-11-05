Local election results pour in from across the Central Coast

On election night, the race for California’s next governor was called shortly after polls closed. But here on the Central Coast, several local races still seem to be neck-and-neck.

San Luis Obispo County

In San Luis Obispo , City Council Members Michelle Shoresman and Emily Francis are within a few points of each other, and challenger Brett Cross is trailing by almost nine points. The two-top vote getters in that race will win seats on the council.

In Grover Beach, early results show almost two-thirds of voters supporting a measure that would limit building heights, despite the California Department of Housing and Community Development warning that the law is likely illegal .

Despite its popularity, Grover Beach City Council candidate Shilo Terek is almost 10 points ahead of her opponent Kelvin Coveduck, who helped put Measure F-26 on the ballot.

In Paso Robles, physician Faith Frankel has moved ahead in her race for Paso Robles mayor with almost three points over candidate Bill Britton.

In Pismo Beach, Council Member Scott Newton has a strong lead, with 67.61% of the preliminary vote.

Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara’s closely watched mayoral race, candidate Eric Friedman has a slight edge over Kristen Sneddon, with an almost-two point lead.

The two candidates disagreed on Santa Barbara’s new rent stabilization policy, with Sneddon in favor and Friedman against.

In northern Santa Barbara County, progressive candidate Ricardo Valencia is currently ahead in his bid for the District 5 Board of Supervisors seat, with a four point lead over centrist candidate Maribel Aguilera.

In Santa Maria , incumbent candidates for the City Council’s District 1 and District 3 seats have strong leads.

According to early results , Council Member Gloria Soto is ahead of Corby Poulis Sr. with over 60% of the vote.

In District 1, Council Member Ricardo “Richard” Batalla is ahead of both his challengers by at least 16 points.

For the city’s District 4 seat, candidate Vincent Martinez is ahead of his opponent Tyler Barksdale by more than 36 points.

More than two thirds of Santa Maria voters supported a newly proposed sales tax , according to preliminary results. The 0.5% Measure C sales tax would fund roads, parks and recreational programs, according to the city’s website.

Official results will take time

It will likely take some time before San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties publish official results.

However, under a new state law, California election officials now have to count almost all ballots within thirteen days of an election.