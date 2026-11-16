Five Cal Poly students were arrested in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. last Thursday, during a protest at New York Senator Chuck Schumer’s office.

The protest was organized by the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led, climate-focused advocacy group, to demand an end to the filibuster and that Schumer not serve as Senate majority leader in the next legislative session.

“Chuck Schumer is not responsible for this blue wave that we saw,” said Max Hoffstadt, a city and regional planning major at Cal Poly. “It was entirely the American people.”

Hoffstadt says Schumer is “extremely moderate,” especially on issues like Medicare for All, and that Democrats should work towards building support for the Green New Deal and ending the genocide in Gaza.

Hoffstadt says that after he was arrested by Capitol Police on charges of “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” he and the other protestors were driven to a jail and held together in a large holding cell.

“All of us were completely non-violent. We were all very compliant,” said Hoffstadt.

Interdisciplinary studies major Kayla Cheung says she was “ the last person to get out of jail” after roughly five hours there.

“They definitely let us know that there was a high possibility that we would be arrested and prepared us for that,” Cheung said of the protest organizers.

As of Sunday afternoon, all five Cal Poly students had been released and were on their way back to San Luis Obispo.

Since Thursday’s protest, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced he’s challenging Schumer for the post of Senate Democratic Majority Leader.