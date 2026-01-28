-
At a crowded public meeting last night, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson defended his office’s policy of releasing certain county jail inmates into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
-
Historically, agriculture has lacked protections for its workers, which makes them more vulnerable to labor trafficking. So what is being done locally to combat labor trafficking?
-
San Luis Obispo County officials held a public hearing this week about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to people arrested and held…
-
A federal judge in Sacramento has upheld California’s law shielding immigrants in the country without legal documentation. Both on Thursday when he denied…
-
Every Fourth of July, the Carnegie Corporation of New York releases a list of "Great Immigrants," people the philanthropic organization says have made…
-
On the same day Americans demonstrated across the country to protest migrant family separations, hundreds of protesters gathered in a Santa Maria…
-
Monterey County is joining a lawsuit over the 2020 U.S. census. The lawsuit aims to stop the Trump Administration from asking about citizenship status in…
-
The State of California issued an advisory Tuesday to help employers understand a new law aimed at protecting immigrant workers. It's called the Immigrant…
-
Central Coast Congressman Jimmy Panetta wants to expand protections for crime victims who are undocumented immigrants. Currently, the U.S. designates…
-
California’s community colleges and universities are urging their students who are DACA recipients to take advantage of what may only be a temporary…
-
The Monterey County Jail has faced criticism from immigrant rights groups for working closely with ICE. That’s federal Immigrations and Customs…
-
The final extension deadline for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program passed on October 5. Approximately 2,000 recipients of this…