ICE agents pepper sprayed a Santa Barbara attorney during alleged vandalism arrest

The Santa Barbara Independent released an eight-minute-long video of an arrest by federal immigration agents that took place in Santa Barbara last Friday.

The video, shared by an anonymous source, shows agents arresting a man identified by the Independent as 27-year-old Jack Randmaa, after he appeared to approach the agents’ car and touch the right rear tire.

A Santa Barbara Police Department press release says that a man was arrested for vandalism after an ICE agent’s tire was slashed on Carrillo Street in Santa Barbara on Friday, near the parking lot where the arrest took place.

The Santa Barbara Independent The video released by the Santa Barbara Independent shows that after Randmaa’s arrest, ICE agents drove away from the scene with a flat rear tire.

The video released by the Independent also shows an ICE agent pepper spray 80-year-old defense attorney Doug Hayes.

“I was pushed down and pepper sprayed,” Hayes told KCBX. “I was going to jump back in, but I guess fortunately for me, people dragged me away and helped me clear my face and eyes.”

Before he was sprayed, the video shows Hayes standing next to two masked agents as they pinned Randmaa to the ground.

Hayes was filmed telling the agents “Show me your face,” and asks them, “What are your children gonna think of you?”

The defense attorney told KCBX that he was sprayed and tackled after he tried to pick up Randmaa’s backpack and cellphone from the ground.

Hayes says he’s going to pursue legal action, because he says the agents “ interfered with my ability to speak freely.”

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, did not respond to KCBX’s questions about Randmaa’s arrest.