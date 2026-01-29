ICE activity in Santa Barbara draws crowd, woman pepper-sprayed by agent

A federal immigration enforcement operation on Santa Barbara’s Eastside Wednesday morning escalated into a tense encounter between agents and community members. The interaction left one woman pepper-sprayed, prompting a response from local police.

The Santa Barbara Police Department says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were active near the intersection of Carpinteria and Salinas Streets just after 7 a.m. without notifying local authorities ahead of time.

Officers say they were dispatched after reports of a disturbance involving federal agents and members of the community.

Beth Goodman, a Santa Barbara resident, said she went to the area after hearing reports of ICE activity nearby and wanted to alert neighbors.

She said she arrived to find masked agents surrounding a white SUV and began recording the interaction as more people gathered.

“I want to be very clear that this moment is really not about me,” Goodman said. “It's about the dangerous times that we're living in.”

Goodman says the agent ordered the crowd to move back and then sprayed her in the face with what appeared to be pepper spray.

Santa Barbara Fire Department crew members treated her at the scene, according to police.

No arrests were made, and the ICE agents left shortly after local police arrived, officers said. Santa Barbara police emphasized in a press release that officers did not assist with the ICE operation and were present to help de-escalate the situation and manage traffic.

Police say they are not able to confirm whether anyone was detained during the operation.

Goodman criticized the actions of the agents, saying the incident reflects broader concerns in the community about immigration enforcement.

“I feel it's necessary that my community, all of us, stand up for what's right, and this is not right,” she said. “These people, these ICE officers, if they are that, are not trained. They're out of control.”

The Department of Homeland Security has not explained the purpose of the operation and has not responded to questions about whether a detention occurred.

