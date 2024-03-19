How a national ban on asbestos could affect the Central Coast

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a ban this week on asbestos, a mineral fiber known to cause multiple types of cancer when inhaled.

Chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos still used in the country, is often found in construction materials and car parts.

The mineral is harmful because it breaks down into tiny fibers that can stay in the air for days, according to the California Department of Public Health. Breathing in these fibers can cause serious illnesses such as lung cancer.

Karl Tupper, the division manager for the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, clarified that there are no chemical factories in the area affected by the ban. But, he warns that traces of asbestos can still be found on the Central Coast, especially in older buildings.

Photo by kqedquest on Flickr. Serpentine rock, which is California's state rock and is widespread in the County, contains the mineral.

“There's a good chance there’s asbestos in your home,” Tupper said. “However, as long as it's intact and it's in place, then it does not pose a threat to the people who might be living in that home.”

The County Air Pollution Control District makes sure that construction projects follow the asbestos National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

“Contractors have an asbestos survey done to determine if there's asbestos present, and if there is, then it needs to be dealt with in a way that prevents asbestos from being released into the environment,” Tupper said.

Tupper encourages anyone getting work done on their home to make sure contractors are following safety regulations.

The County also keeps tabs on construction sites with natural asbestos. Serpentine rock, which is California's state rock and is widespread in the County, contains the mineral.

Asbestos rules and regulations can be found at slocleanair.org.

