How a national ban on asbestos could affect the Central Coast

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 19, 2024 at 4:29 PM PDT
Popular USGS image of magnified anthophyllite asbestos fibers using scanning electron microscopy (SEM); an image used in its entirety or in part by many websites, texts & literature, educational organizations, training & awareness graphics, etc., to demonstrate microscopic and fibrous properties of asbestos.

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced a ban this week on asbestos, a mineral fiber known to cause multiple types of cancer when inhaled.

Chrysotile asbestos, the last type of asbestos still used in the country, is often found in construction materials and car parts.

The mineral is harmful because it breaks down into tiny fibers that can stay in the air for days, according to the California Department of Public Health. Breathing in these fibers can cause serious illnesses such as lung cancer.

Karl Tupper, the division manager for the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, clarified that there are no chemical factories in the area affected by the ban. But, he warns that traces of asbestos can still be found on the Central Coast, especially in older buildings.

Serpentine rock, which is California's state rock and is widespread in the County, contains the mineral.

“There's a good chance there’s asbestos in your home,” Tupper said. “However, as long as it's intact and it's in place, then it does not pose a threat to the people who might be living in that home.”

The County Air Pollution Control District makes sure that construction projects follow the asbestos National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.

“Contractors have an asbestos survey done to determine if there's asbestos present, and if there is, then it needs to be dealt with in a way that prevents asbestos from being released into the environment,” Tupper said.

Tupper encourages anyone getting work done on their home to make sure contractors are following safety regulations.

The County also keeps tabs on construction sites with natural asbestos. Serpentine rock, which is California's state rock and is widespread in the County, contains the mineral.

Asbestos rules and regulations can be found at slocleanair.org.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
