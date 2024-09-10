SLO health officials report Valley Fever uptick this year

San Luis Obispo health officials report a rise in Valley Fever cases.

So far this year, 240 cases have been reported which is up from the annual average of 220, according to the SLO County Public Health Department. Cases are also appearing earlier than usual. Most infections typically occur in the summer and fall.

Valley Fever is caused by inhaling a soil fungus called Coccidioides. It can lead to symptoms like cough and fever.

SLO Public Health Epidemiologist Jessie Burmester said it’s difficult to pinpoint where exactly people are being exposed, but inhaling dust is a major factor.

“Prevention methods are still recommended, like if you're driving through a really high-wind area or really dusty area, rolling up those windows and putting the car on recirculate,” Burmester said.

She also suggested outdoor workers wear protective masks.

Burmester said the recent spike could be due to underreporting during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also suspects this year's heavy rains might play a role.

“Periods of drought followed by very wet, heavy winters can create an environment that's very suitable for fungal growth,” Burmester said.

The moisture causes more fungus to grow and spread, possibly contributing to increased infections.

Symptoms of Valley Fever include coughing, headaches, and fatigue. Doctors can test for the infection with chest X-rays or blood tests. Most people recover without treatment, but testing is recommended if symptoms persist for several weeks.