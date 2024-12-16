© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO County reports three new cases of whooping cough

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 16, 2024 at 10:39 AM PST
Whooping cough is caused by the bacterium bordetella pertussis.
CDC
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has reported three cases of whooping cough in the past two weeks.

Whooping cough is a contagious respiratory disease caused by the bacterium bordetella pertussis. It often starts with a mild cough and low-grade fever but can develop into severe coughing fits.

Tara Kennon, a spokesperson for SLO County Public Health, said the disease is usually mild but can be dangerous for certain groups.

“Pertussis is most dangerous for infants—so that's babies who are too young to get their immunization—and that's why it's so important for people who are spending time around young babies to be up to date on their pertussis vaccine,” Kennon said.

Adults in contact with infants can protect them by getting a Tdap booster, which also covers other diseases, including tetanus. SLO County requires children aged four to six to be up to date on their whooping cough vaccine before starting elementary school.

So far in 2024, the County has recorded five cases of whooping cough. Kennon said this is actually a lower number compared to recent years.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
