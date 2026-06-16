Artemis II astronaut Victor Glover speaks at alma mater Cal Poly

NASA astronaut Victor Glover returned to his alma mater, Cal Poly, on Monday evening to speak to a sold-out crowd.

In April, Glover piloted the Artemis II team: a historic mission that journeyed around the moon and back, breaking records by traveling farther from Earth than any other crewed mission.

His visit to Cal Poly wasn’t just prompted by his own connection to the school. On top of graduating with an engineering degree in 1999, Glover’s daughters attended Cal Poly as well.

“That is the whole reason all of this is happening,” he said, referring to Monday’s event. “I was here this weekend for Mustang move-out.”

The four astronauts on Artemis II received extensive media attention, but not just for the mission.

The team frequently livestreamed from space, and many viewers commented on their joyful personalities and connection with each other.

Glover told the audience at Cal Poly that the team was amazed that their work resonated with so many viewers.

“People are talking about teamwork and stuff, and how we treated each other, as much as ‘Oh, you went 252,756 miles,’” Glover said. “I actually hear that number a lot less than I hear love, empathy and teamwork.”

Some of that teamwork came from working with psychologists and counselors.

“We put a lot of work in those three years of simulations to fly a spacecraft, and we also put three years of work into the love, empathy and kindness,” Glover said.

As for what’s next, Glover also said he is excited to pass the baton to the Artemis III team.