Accessory dwelling units are now easier to build in Grover Beach

Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, are units added onto a primary residence. In California, homeowners can build a separate unit or living space on their property for others to rent out. They can be granny flats, converted garages, or any structure added to an existing residence — as long as it has full living amenities.

This week Grover Beach said they are making it easier for residents to build ADUs on their own. They are providing pre-approved design, permit and construction plans for interested residents.

Grover Beach’s Deputy City Manager, Kristin Eriksson said it's a part of the city’s ongoing efforts to provide affordable housing in the area.

The City of Grover Beach / Grover Beach provides examples of the different kinds of ADUs residents can build on their property.

“This allows property owners to fully use their property to the best extent, but also hopefully we'll give some affordable options for people as well,” Eriksson said.

According to UCSB’s Blum Center , the Central Coast currently ranks as one of the most unaffordable places to live in the nation. The average 1 bedroom apartment in cities like Oxnard and Santa Barbara rents for about $2300.

In 2020 California passed multiple bills to encourage ADUs amid the state’s housing crisis. Shortly after, Grover Beach updated its municipal code to meet state requirements.

Eriksson said there’s a lot of benefits to building ADUs. They provide affordable housing and an extra income for homeowners. She said offering pre-approved plans makes it easier for both the city and for people wanting to build ADUs on their property.

“So basically that'll get you through the development process as quickly and easily as possible,” Eriksson said.