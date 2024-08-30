© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nipomo housing project one step closer to being built

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published August 30, 2024 at 4:02 PM PDT
A local developer will build about 1,400 units on 288-acres in the unincorporated area of Nipomo.
Beth Thornton
A local developer will build about 1,400 units on 288-acres in the unincorporated area of Nipomo.

The Dana Reserve Project, which would bring about 1400 units to the unincorporated area of Nipomo, is one step closer to being built.

At a Nipomo Community Services District public meeting this week, the board unanimously voted to annex land where the housing project would be built. That means the district has decided to absorb the land into its territory to provide services like water and sewage to the area.

Many people on both sides showed up to the meeting. Some voiced concern that the district did not have enough water to share with the new development.

But, the developer of the housing project presented a 2020 district analysis that said the region’s projected water supply is sufficient for the expected demands, even during multiple dry years.

The annexation agreement heads next to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) for final approval.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development Nipomohousing projectDana Reserve Projectwater supply
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. She graduated from Sacramento State with a BA in Political Science. During her senior year, she interned at CapRadio in their podcast department, and later worked for them as an associate producer on the TahoeLand podcast. When she's not writing or editing news stories, she loves to travel, play tennis and take her 140-lbs dog, Atlas, on long walks by the coast.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content
Load More