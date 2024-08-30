Nipomo housing project one step closer to being built

The Dana Reserve Project, which would bring about 1400 units to the unincorporated area of Nipomo, is one step closer to being built.

At a Nipomo Community Services District public meeting this week, the board unanimously voted to annex land where the housing project would be built. That means the district has decided to absorb the land into its territory to provide services like water and sewage to the area.

Many people on both sides showed up to the meeting. Some voiced concern that the district did not have enough water to share with the new development.

But, the developer of the housing project presented a 2020 district analysis that said the region’s projected water supply is sufficient for the expected demands, even during multiple dry years.

The annexation agreement heads next to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) for final approval.