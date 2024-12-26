© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
With new bus route, Santa Maria Transit aims to speed up trip to SLO

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 26, 2024 at 2:40 PM PST
Santa Maria bus.
The City of Santa Maria is asking for community feedback on a new bus route to San Luis Obispo.

Santa Maria created a survey to let residents weigh-in on the particulars of the proposed route. The survey asks residents about their ideal pick up and drop off locations and how frequently they travel between the two cities.

City Spokesperson Mark van de Kamp said Santa Maria Regional Transit is adding the bus route to smooth the commute between the two cities.

“We think it will really benefit the community by helping commuters have a reliable and clean service that will also help reduce congestion along the 101,” Van de Kamp said.

Van de Kamp said the goal is for the new bus route to be running by next summer.

Greyhound and SLO Regional Transit currently run routes covering the roughly 33-miles between the cities.

State and federal funds are helping to pay for the Santa Maria Transit project, along with money collected from fares.

The deadline to fill out the online survey is Feb. 15.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
