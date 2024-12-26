With new bus route, Santa Maria Transit aims to speed up trip to SLO

The City of Santa Maria is asking for community feedback on a new bus route to San Luis Obispo.

Santa Maria created a survey to let residents weigh-in on the particulars of the proposed route. The survey asks residents about their ideal pick up and drop off locations and how frequently they travel between the two cities.

City Spokesperson Mark van de Kamp said Santa Maria Regional Transit is adding the bus route to smooth the commute between the two cities.

“We think it will really benefit the community by helping commuters have a reliable and clean service that will also help reduce congestion along the 101,” Van de Kamp said.

Van de Kamp said the goal is for the new bus route to be running by next summer.

Greyhound and SLO Regional Transit currently run routes covering the roughly 33-miles between the cities.

State and federal funds are helping to pay for the Santa Maria Transit project, along with money collected from fares.