SLO County seeks public input on Oceano’s Pier Ave. Corridor Plan

San Luis Obispo County is seeking public input on a proposed Corridor Plan to improve Pier Avenue in Oceano. People can leave comments on an interactive map until the end of the business week.

The plan focuses on the short but busy stretch of roadway that connects Highway 1 to the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach. It’s a major access point for both visitors and local businesses.

Officials are looking at traffic flow, parking, pedestrian and bike safety, and seasonal congestion to develop a list of upgrades.

The study includes several key intersections, including Strand Way, Air Park Drive and the Pismo State Beach Campground entrance.

After reviewing public feedback, the plan will go to the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano on June 10. The Board of Supervisors will then make a final decision on July 8.

