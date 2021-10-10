-
A second advisory council for the unincorporated community of Oceano will meet in July after the San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors voted to recognize…
-
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
-
The Central Coast section of Highway 1 is one of the most scenic drives in America. A new mural in south San Luis Obispo County is giving people another…
-
At the end of an arcing sweep of shoreline tracing the pocket coves and steep cliffs of the Central Coast lies Oceano Dunes and its rippling sea of…
-
It’s been six months since Oceano Dunes State Park has allowed vehicular recreation on its beach and dune complex. While many are calling to keep it…
-
KCBX News is updating the results in this post as they come in.The latest unofficial vote tally was released on Monday, March 9 just before 5 p.m. There…
-
The future of San Luis Obispo County’s Five Cities Fire Authority will be in the hands of a select group of voters in the upcoming election. The fire…
-
Next year there’s going to be a big change in voting dates in California. Instead of the primary election being held in June, it’s moving up to March 3,…
-
At the end of February, when Arroyo Grande city staff floated the idea of leaving the Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) in San Luis Obispo County, it…
-
Arroyo Grande city officials and community members met for over four hours this week to consider if Arroyo Grande should stay in the Five Cities Fire…