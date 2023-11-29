Project to preserve Santa Maria Valley Water Basin kicks off in Oceano

A project that aims to help revitalize the Santa Maria Valley Water Basin and reduce flooding has kicked off in Oceano this month.

It’s meant to capture about 12 acres of stormwater runoff from 19th street, which borders Oceano Elementary School.

Previously, stormwater would run down the street into the Arroyo Grande Creek and into the ocean. But– this project would capture that water and reroute it into an infiltration gallery built under the elementary school.

Will Clemens is with the Oceano Community Services District.

“We're trying to capture as much water as we can and put it back into the basin, rather than it flowing out to the ocean.”

He’s talking about the Santa Maria River Valley Groundwater Basin. Right now, it supplies fresh water to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Clemens said this project is critical for the region to have a healthy groundwater system. Since the basin is located near the ocean, he said the project will also try to keep sea water out of the basin.

“Basically, you have salt water coming into your freshwater basin, and that's not good,” Clemens said.

A portion of the project’s funding will also go towards a curriculum for Oceano Elementary School. Students will learn about the project’s benefits as it’s being built.

The nearly $2 million project is expected to be done by February 2024, though Clemens said winter storms could cause delays.