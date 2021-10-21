© 2021 KCBX
Local, state officials urge water conservation ahead of rain on Central Coast

KCBX | By Rachel Showalter,
Benjamin Purper
Published October 21, 2021 at 3:59 PM PDT
slo_san_luis_obispo_creek_storm.png
Dan Van Beveren
/
A flood reaches San Luis Obispo creek

California is seeing its first big storm of the season, and it’s expected to hit the Central Coast Sunday.

Local meteorologist John Lindsey said the Central Coast could see one to three inches of rain by Monday.

California will continue to see the impacts of persisting drought conditions, though.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Tuesday extending the drought emergency statewide and urging residents to step up water conservation even more, as California could be heading into a third dry year.

Ryan Bailey is the water-use efficiency branch manager at the Department of Water Resources, which has just relaunched its Save Our Water Program.

He said the program is meant to provide tips for people to conserve water.

“Things inside the house like checking for leaks — that’s important. Simple habits like running full loads in the washing machine, full loads in the dishwasher. There are outdoor tips for certainly reducing landscape irrigation," Bailey said.

For more tips on how to conserve water, you can visit Save Our Water's website.

Rachel Showalter
Benjamin Purper
