It could rain this weekend in the Central Coast region, but local and state officials are urging water conservation anyway due to the drought emergency in California.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Santa Barbara City College Foundation a sizable grant for a project that will connect students…
The southern half of California—including a large chunk of the Central Coast—continues to struggle with extreme drought conditions. Technically, much of…
Central Coast residents and businesses cut their water usage by 30.6 percent in July, saving slightly more than June's 30.3 percent. Statewide…
The California State Water Board is out with new, revised conservation numbers for water districts throughout the state.These water restriction rates are…
The public restrooms at Hearst Castle State Park are shutting down for the summer in an effort to save water.The drought has hit the north coast of San…