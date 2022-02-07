© 2022 KCBX
KCBX Stories

San Marcos High School Health Careers Academy receives grant for new equipment and resources

KCBX | By Beth Thornton
Published February 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM PST
Students at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara can start in the Health Careers Academy in 10th grade.

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara County recently received a grant to expand their Health Careers Academy. The academy introduces students in grades 10-12 to a variety of jobs in the health care field through coursework, guest speakers, and internships. Hear about the program and their plans for new resources in this conversation with the academy director and a student in the program. https://www.smhealthacademy.org

