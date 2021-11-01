KCBX News Update: Pismo Beach offers child care assistance funding and Allan Hancock provides free telehealth services to students

The Pismo Beach City Council approved a child care assistance grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

City manager Jim Lewis said the goal is to help residents with child care costs and expand capacity at local childcare facilities.

Families can apply for up to $2,000 from the Pismo Beach Childcare Assistance Grant to meet immediate childcare funding needs.

Child care centers can apply for a separate grant to reopen or expand their facilities in Pismo Beach.

The deadline to apply is November 19. For information about applying, call (805) 489-1488 or e-mail info@southcountychambers.com.

--

Starting November 1, students at Allan Hancock College have free 24/7 access to telehealth resources.

The college said the addition is necessary amid skyrocketing demands for telehealth therapy during the pandemic.

Students will be able to use the TimelyCare app on a phone or other device to access immediate or appointment-based medical and mental health care from a physician.

The college said students should be able to have a consultation within five to ten minutes of starting use of the app.

--

CalFire announced it will dedicate more than $18 million to the California Forest Improvement Program over the next three years.

The program is designed to incentivize forest investment by providing up to 90 percent of the cost for private and public forest landowners to improve forest health and climate and fire resilience.

Landowners with 20 to 5,000 acres of forest land are eligible for funding to pay for projects like thinning, tree planting and pruning.