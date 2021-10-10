-
The cities of San Luis Obispo and Grover Beach are launching programs to help working parents with child care and schooling during the pandemic.“I believe…
Child care is essential to the economic vitality of any city. Unfortunately, like many businesses and organizations, child care providers are suffering…
San Luis Obispo County may be getting a new probation center. County officials took steps this week to fund the design of a new building to house all…
Central Coast Voices: We are the care: A community initiative to address the local child care crisisLack of access to affordable, quality child care in San Luis Obispo County has reached a crisis point locally and across the state. This crisis has…
Child care in the United States is inadequate, unable to meet the demands of a growing workforce and struggling to address the changing needs of American…
Broadcast date: 7/19/2018Parents are often confronted with significant barriers to obtaining high quality child care. Among these obstacles are often low…