Central Coast Voices

Redistricting done differently

Published December 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM PST
Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. The Santa Barbara County Citizen's Independent Redistricting Commission was designed to designate district boundaries for the County of Santa Barbara with the purpose of letting the citizens accurately represent the population every 10 years.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission, chair, Glenn Morris, and members, Megan Turley and Jannet Rios. They will discuss how the commission did redistricting differently this year, how the commission process functioned, and lessons learned in the first effort of this new commission.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 12/16/21

Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
