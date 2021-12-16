Redistricting done differently

Redistricting is the regular process of adjusting the lines of voting districts in accordance with population shifts. The Santa Barbara County Citizen's Independent Redistricting Commission was designed to designate district boundaries for the County of Santa Barbara with the purpose of letting the citizens accurately represent the population every 10 years.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests from the Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission, chair, Glenn Morris, and members, Megan Turley and Jannet Rios. They will discuss how the commission did redistricting differently this year, how the commission process functioned, and lessons learned in the first effort of this new commission.

Broadcast date: 12/16/21

