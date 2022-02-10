© 2022 KCBX
Is your school safe and affirming?

Published February 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM PST
Inclusive education values diversity and the unique contributions each student brings to the classroom. In a truly inclusive setting, every child feels safe and has a sense of belonging. Unfortunately, around the world, in the U.S., and even in California, children often feel excluded from schools where they belong because of disability, race, language, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, and poverty.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with Kristen Kent, Chairperson with the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS), and Michelle Call, Executive Director with Gala Pride and Diversity Center. They will discuss how the CCC4IS actively supports the development of safe and affirming school communities and transform educational cultures by empowering youth, families, professionals, and organizations.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 2/10/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
