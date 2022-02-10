Is your school safe and affirming?

Inclusive education values diversity and the unique contributions each student brings to the classroom. In a truly inclusive setting, every child feels safe and has a sense of belonging. Unfortunately, around the world, in the U.S., and even in California, children often feel excluded from schools where they belong because of disability, race, language, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, and poverty.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with Kristen Kent, Chairperson with the Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools (CCC4IS), and Michelle Call, Executive Director with Gala Pride and Diversity Center. They will discuss how the CCC4IS actively supports the development of safe and affirming school communities and transform educational cultures by empowering youth, families, professionals, and organizations.

Broadcast date: 2/10/22

