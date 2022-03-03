Anti-bias work is essentially optimistic work about the future for our children. Anti-bias teachers are committed to the principle that every child deserves to develop to his or her fullest potential. Anti-bias work provides teachers a way to examine and transform their understanding of children’s lives and also do self-reflective work to more deeply understand their own lives.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Raechelle Bowlay, Coordinator with the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Child Care Planning Council and Shana Paulson, Children’s Services Manager with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) Child Care Resource Connection. They will discuss the importance of anti-bias education in early learning environments, which places diversity and equity goals at the heart of everything in early childhood.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 3/3/22

