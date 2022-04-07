Access to recreation in rural and low-income communities

COVID-19 has taught us how important open spaces are to maintaining health and wellbeing. Sadly, the pandemic also shed light on the number of disparities among communities across the country, including outdoor recreation opportunities and open space availability. According to the Trust for Public Land (TPL) low-income neighborhoods have access to 42 percent less park space per person compared to high-income neighborhoods.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests Tom Brandeberry, Founder and Executive Director of Los Amigos de Guadalupe, Alma Hernandez, President of Los Amigos de Guadalupe, and Daniel Segura, Youth Organizer with Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). They will discuss how the work of Central Coast community and economic development nonprofits are working to increase capacity in rural and low-income communities to promote access to recreation services.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 4/7/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.