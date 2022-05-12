Celebrating Pride on the Central Coast

Pride is held each year by LGBTQ+ communities the world over to celebrate accomplishments made toward gaining full civil rights and continue the push for more until equality is achieved. The first Central Coast Pride was organized in 1997, over the years, Central Coast Pride has grown from a few hundred attendees to one of San Luis Obispo's largest community events. Community volunteers spend months planning various events aimed to educate, entertain, and uplift.

Join Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Michelle Call, Executive Director of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center, Dusty Colyer-Worth, Gala board president, Arti Kothari, Gala board secretary, and Lynn Schmidt, with Central Coast Pride. They will talk about the history of Pride, share details about the upcoming SLO PRIDEfest, as well as talk about continuing work to lift the LGBTQ+ community and how we can assist with these efforts.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 5/12/2022

