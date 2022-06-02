Working toward a healthy community

In 1984, the founders of the Access Support Network (ASN) witnessed an urgent need in the community to provide advocacy and support for people living with HIV/AIDS. From that point on, the ASN has grown and adapted to the unique needs of the community. The ASN remains the sole community-based, a non-profit organization in San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties that provides supportive services to residents living with HIV/AIDS and Hep C and their loved ones.

Join host Mario Espinoza-Kulick as he speaks with guests from Access Support Network (ASN) David Kilburn, Executive Director, Karla Quiroga, Program Manager, and Elena Salias, Compliance & Program Development. They will talk about their work providing support to people living with HIV or Hep C, and offering harm reduction and prevention education opportunities.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 6/2/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.