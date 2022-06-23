The day after the Sandy Hook tragedy, Shannon Watts, a mother of five, started a Facebook group with the message that all Americans can and should do more to reduce gun violence. This simple act was the beginning of Moms Demand Action, which since its beginning has established a volunteer chapter in every state of the country and Washington, D.C., and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with more than 8 million supporters.

Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with guests Michelle Garner, volunteer National Training Team lead with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and Rudy Espinoza Murray, volunteer California Moms Demand Action Spokesperson. They will discuss this grassroots movement fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 6/23/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.