Americans for the Arts believes art in public spaces plays a distinguishing role in our country’s history and culture. It reflects and reveals our society, enhances meaning in our civic spaces, and adds uniqueness to our communities. Public art matters because our communities gain cultural, social, and economic value through public art.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests, artists Stephanie Krouse, Mireya Pina, and Christina Hernandez. They will discuss the importance of public art to our communities.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 8/11/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.