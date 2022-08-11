© 2022 KCBX
Central Coast Voices

Importance of public art

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:44 AM PDT
Americans for the Arts believes art in public spaces plays a distinguishing role in our country’s history and culture. It reflects and reveals our society, enhances meaning in our civic spaces, and adds uniqueness to our communities. Public art matters because our communities gain cultural, social, and economic value through public art.

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks with guests, artists Stephanie Krouse, Mireya Pina, and Christina Hernandez. They will discuss the importance of public art to our communities.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 8/11/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
