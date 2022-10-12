Creating a sustainable food system

In the U.S., the average fruit or vegetable can travel as much as 1,500 miles from where it was grown to your dinner plate. Eating more locally grown foods can have many benefits for not only the consumer but also the grower and the community. Locally grown food can help build a thriving local economy, promote health in the community, and even benefit the soil, which can assist in ensuring a quality food system for generations to come.

Join Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Jeff Wade, co-chair of San Luis Obispo (SLO) Food System Coalition (FSC) and Executive Director of Slow Money SLO, Shannon Klisch, co-chair of the SLO Food System Coalition and Academic Coordinator with UC Cooperative Extension in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties and Brent Burchett, Executive Director of San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, SLO Food System Coalition Steering Committee Member. They will discuss the health and economic importance of building and maintaining a strong, sustainable local food system.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 10/13/2022

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.