Children and Grief

By the time they graduate from high school, one child in every 20 will have experienced the death of a parent. Additionally, they may also experience the deaths of a sibling, close grandparent, aunt, uncle, or friend. Children coping with the death of someone important to them may feel their struggles are invisible to those around them. And they often can be. Children’s Grief Awareness Day was initiated in Pennsylvania in 2008 from a desire on the part of students to bring attention to the struggles their grieving classmates faced. Often in silence.

Join Kris Kington Barker and guests as we commemorate National Children's Grief Awareness Day. She’ll speak with Retired Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Nancy Ballinger, author of the book Two Brave Cubs Finding Help when Children Grieve, and Orquidia Frausto with CAPSLO, who has worked with children using the book. They will discuss grief in children and talk about opportunities to support them.

Broadcast date: 10/27/22

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.