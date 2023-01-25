LGBTQ+ Aging and Healthcare

LGBTQ+ older people are a diverse and widespread population, residing in every area of the country. While the U.S. census has never measured how many LGBTQ+ people live in America, reports estimate that there are currently around 3 million LGBTQ+ adults over age 50. That number is expected to grow to around 7 million by 2030. LGBTQ+ older people face unique challenges as they age.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests from SAGECare, Sadiya Abjani, Director of Learning and Equity, and Nicholas Watson, Managing Director of Social Enterprise. They will discuss how healthcare providers can create more welcoming care for LGBTQ+ elders and why we should talk about It.

Broadcast date: 1/26/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.