How art benefits society

Why is art important to communities? The arts provide an opportunity to gather with other people from all walks of life. In addition to promoting expression and creativity, research has shown that art in communities can help boost economic growth, foster tourism, and strengthens the bonds between people in these places. Art can provide a historical context for communities and can also lead to healthy and thoughtful cultural discussions.

Join Dr. Lata Murti as she speaks with representatives from Corazón del Pueblo, also known as The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, Abraham Melendrez, Executive Director, and Evelyn Ornelas, Creative Arts Manager. They will discuss their mission and work to promote creative expression in the performing, visual, and literary arts, preserving the heritages that make multicultural futures powerful.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 2/16/23

