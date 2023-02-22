Two authors and teachers from different countries and different generations – one known for his work on death, the other known for her work on birth – reckon with the troubles of the times.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests, activist Kimberly Ann Johnson and culture activist Stephen Jenkinson. They will talk about elderhood, spirit work, and building culture in a me-first era. This discussion is in advance of their live appearance in San Luis Obispo on March 16th.

Broadcast date: 2/23/23

