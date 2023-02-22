© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
central_coast_voices_2021_by_janelle.jpg
Central Coast Voices

Reckoning

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:57 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Two authors and teachers from different countries and different generations – one known for his work on death, the other known for her work on birth – reckon with the troubles of the times.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests, activist Kimberly Ann Johnson and culture activist Stephen Jenkinson. They will talk about elderhood, spirit work, and building culture in a me-first era. This discussion is in advance of their live appearance in San Luis Obispo on March 16th.

Broadcast date: 2/23/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX and made possible through underwriting by Joan Gellert-Sargen.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
See stories by Kris Kington-Barker