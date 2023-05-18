Celebrating Pride on the Central Coast

Pride is held each year by LGBTQ+ communities the world over to celebrate accomplishments made toward gaining full civil rights and a continued push for more until equality is achieved. On the Central Coast, for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community, this is a chance to partake in a variety of uplifting and entertaining events that build up the LGBTQ+ community.

Join Lata Murti as she speaks with guests Dusty Colyer-Worth, Executive Director with the Gala Pride & Diversity Center, Laura Albers, Central Coast Pride Director with Gala, and Tommy Ruiz, Volunteer with Santa Maria 2023 Pride. They will discuss the history of Pride, share details about the upcoming Central Coast Pride events, as well as talk about continuing work to lift the LGBTQ+ community and how we can assist with these efforts.

You are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855.

Broadcast date: 5/18/2023

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

