Central Coast Voices

Nacimiento Water Management

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published September 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM PDT
The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee (NRWMAC) believes that Lake Nacimiento, known as “The Dragon” because of its distinctive shape, is in extreme peril and needs your help. Millions of gallons of water are being taken out of the lake each day and sent north, primarily for the benefit of its farmers in the Salinas Valley, but also to support a fish habitat and to sell on the open market for profit.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests withthe Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee (NRWMAC), Steve Blois, Jim Cogan, Phil Humphrey, and Bruce McFadden. They will discuss their goal to maximize the water level in Lake Nacimiento and how they represent property owners, visitors, and enthusiasts of all sorts who enjoy Lake Nacimiento.

You are invited to listen and learn on Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/28/23

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
