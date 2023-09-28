Nacimiento Water Management

The Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee (NRWMAC) believes that Lake Nacimiento, known as “The Dragon” because of its distinctive shape, is in extreme peril and needs your help. Millions of gallons of water are being taken out of the lake each day and sent north, primarily for the benefit of its farmers in the Salinas Valley, but also to support a fish habitat and to sell on the open market for profit.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests withthe Nacimiento Regional Water Management Advisory Committee (NRWMAC), Steve Blois, Jim Cogan, Phil Humphrey, and Bruce McFadden. They will discuss their goal to maximize the water level in Lake Nacimiento and how they represent property owners, visitors, and enthusiasts of all sorts who enjoy Lake Nacimiento.

You are invited to listen and learn on Thursday, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 9/28/23

